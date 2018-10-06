Ghost Dusters? Man Tells Cops Meth Found in His Home Was Planted by Spectres

Louisiana man Michael Auttonberry, 59, is charged with drug possession and making a false police report after he allegedly told a 911 operator that there were intruders in his house and that he had been struck in the head with an axe.

When sheriff's deputies arrived at his house after the call, they found that Auttonberry had not, in fact, been hit in the head and there was no evidence of intruders. What there was evidence of was that Auttonberry was probably extremely high. Deputies uncovered what they believe to be crystal meth on his nightstand.

Auttonberry, for his part, denies it's his. He told police that drugs were planted there by a "ghost or intruders," who exited from a window nearby.

The man cursed at the officers and also at people "who were obviously not there," according to his arrest record.

Auttonberry was jailed at the Ouachita Correctional Center with bond set for $5,000.