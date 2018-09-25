WATCH Daredevil Give Himself Foot Spa in Yellowstone Hot Spring

Although the geyser basins of the famed Yellowstone National Park are marked with distinct signs warning people to keep a safe distance from them, one man appeared ignorant of the regulations and jumped barricades to enter a thermal area just in front of a gasping audience.

Amateurish footage of the September 14 incident shortly emerged online, featuring a man rushing to a fenced no-pass zone to dip his feet in local hot thermal springs.

"Everyone around us was yelling for him to get out and to be careful. He did not look up and make eye contact with anyone. At one point, he took his shoes and socks off and attempted to put his feet in the water," San Francisco Gate cited the woman who recorded the video, in which the trespasser is later seen rubbing his feet before getting back, after a while, to the trail.

Last year, a man died after falling into a scalding hot Yellowstone National Park spring while looking for a place to “hot pot,” a forbidden practice of taking a soak in one of the park’s springs.

