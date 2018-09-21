Good Money for Good Laugh: McDonald’s Pays $25,000 to Two Fake Ad Pranksters

The fake ad remained in the restaurant for about a month, undetected by staff and customers alike, until the pranksters finally revealed their scheme to the public.

Two University of Houston students named Jehv Maravilla and Christian Toledo received $25,000 each for a prank which involved them placing a fake marketing poster featuring them at a local McDonald’s restaurant.

The students made an appearance on the “Ellen” show where host Ellen DeGeneres presented them with their reward money courtesy of McDonald’s, for their appearance in the fast-food chain’s upcoming marketing campaign aimed at reaffirming the company’s commitment to diversity.

These kids put up a poster of themselves in a McDonald’s, and nobody noticed for months. But I noticed. https://t.co/WAscG3bF0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 17 сентября 2018 г.

​Maravilla and Toledo carried out their prank in July when they managed to sneak their fake poster ad into the restaurant.

"We were eating McDonald’s one day and we looked around and saw there were posters around that didn’t have any Asians. They had other races but no Asians so we felt like it was our duty to put ourselves up there," Maravilla said, as quoted by USA Today.

The poster remained unnoticed for about a month until Maravilla finally came clean about the prank on social media.

While McDonald’s recently took the poster down due to ongoing renovations, the company announced that it would be donated to the Ronald McDonald House for a fundraiser, the media outlet added.

