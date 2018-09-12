WATCH: Mandatory Evacuation on Southeast Coast Ahead of Hurricane Florence

As US’s southeast braces itself for the approaching hurricane Florence, people evacuate via interstate highways.

That's not something you would see every other day: people are getting evacuated via pre-established evacuation routes via interstate highways, as American southeast prepares for hurricane Florence.

The videos published online show highway lanes being reversed so that massive traffic could flow via both sides of the road. Highway patrol cars lead the countless cars away from the danger zone on the reversed lanes.

Right now, Virginia, North and South Carolina are under mandatory evacuation orders. The Red Cross and National Guard have been dispatched to South Carolina, according to Governor Henry McMaster.

WATCH: South Carolina Highway Patrol assists in evacuations as Hurricane Florence makes its way to the Carolinas as a monster Cat. 4

​Another video show ocean waters wash over the almost flooded roads at Outer Banks in North Carolina.

WHOA! Days before #Hurricane #Florence is expected to hit the coast, the ocean is already going over the dunes in the Outer Banks where mandatory evacuations are currently in effect.

(Video: Beads & Beans OBX)

​More than one million people are expected to evacuate from the endangered areas, Slate reports.