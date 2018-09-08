Twitter Afire as Schwarzenegger Starts Meme Crusade to Terminate Gerrymandering

Arnold Schwarzenegger is now raising money for four different state initiatives to terminate the process of drawing congressional districts in such a way as to give one party an electoral advantage, known as gerrymandering, “once and for all.”
READ MORE: Hasta La Vista, Limo! Schwarzenegger Crushes Car With His Personal Tank (VIDEO)
The Hollywood star has launched a “crusade” to terminate gerrymandering, and promised to “fly one lucky supporter to Budapest to hang out with me on the set of Terminator.”
The Terminator star, who has already garnered nearly $16,400 of his $20,000 goal, has taken his campaign to Twitter, having even created his own meme on the subject:
It’s time to #terminategerrymandering but I need your help. I’ll fly one donor out to the Terminator set to hang with me. Donate here: https://t.co/7ozKCXAVTf pic.twitter.com/IHtdXaMKe9— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) 7 сентября 2018 г.
Unsurprisingly, social media users couldn’t refrain from penning comments once he tweeted the meme, with one netizen even branding him the “Memeinator”:
Arnold doing memes our lifes are now complete! 🎊🍻👍— HyperspaceHunter 🇳🇴 (@Galactic_Kark) 8 сентября 2018 г.
@Schwarzenegger is now meme-ing (for a decent cause, too!). As if my love for this man couldn't get any deeper. #Gerrymandering #STAHPIT #terminategerrymandering— JR (@FlyingSimpleton) 7 сентября 2018 г.
Looks like Gov. @Schwarzenegger is making memes now😂😂 #terminategerrymandering https://t.co/x64JzyVTBn— USC Schwarzenegger Institute (@GovArnoldUSC) 7 сентября 2018 г.
Arnold is now the Memeinator— Dr_Mafoony (@dr_mafoony) 7 сентября 2018 г.
Arnold Schwarzenegger posting a meme this is peak 2018— Dažźy (@YourMateDazzy) 7 сентября 2018 г.
Others suggested that it was time to say goodbye to gerrymandering in an apparent allusion to the movie, Terminator:
Asta la vista gerrymandering— ChucktheChad (@PullThePlug88) 7 сентября 2018 г.
“Come with me if you want to live… in a country with fair elections”— Dan Stovell 👑🇨🇦⚓️ (@DroneTactician) 7 сентября 2018 г.
“Come with me if you want fair elections”— Dan Stovell 👑🇨🇦⚓️ (@DroneTactician) 7 сентября 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)