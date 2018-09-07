Pooch Steals Man's Dentures to Flash Hilarious Grin (PHOTOS)

A Twitter user has made the day of thousands of fellow netizens after she shared an uproarious picture of her mischievous pooch named Maggie.

The user, whose name is Eunice, has revealed the story that her father once woke up to find that his dentures were missing and went in search of them, assuming that he’d left them in the bathroom… only to discover the cute Shih-Tzu Chihuahua mix, Maggie, boasting a ridiculously fake smile.

After finding the mischief-maker, Eunice’s dad couldn’t help but take a picture of Maggie’s brand-new cartoonish grin and sent it to his daughter.

“He sent me a picture and explained what had happened and I was in literal tears,” Eunice told The Dodo.

Even though the incident took place a few months ago, it is now that the hilarious snaps have gone viral, sending the entire Twitterverse into meltdown.