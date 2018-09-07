It’s Raining Cats: Italian Files Suit After Fat Cat Falls on Him From 8th Floor

The woman, who owned the unfortunate animal, has already been fined by local authorities; however, a new trial is now underway. A judge will decide whether the woman is guilty of not having taken the necessary measures to avoid the accident.

According to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Serra, the incident occurred in late July. A cat weighing almost 6 kilograms (13 pounds) fell from the balcony on the 8th floor of a building in the northern Italian city of Turin and seriously injuring a passerby.

The animal died as a result of the fall, while a 56-year old man suffered a serious neck injury that took 30 days to heal. He has sued the owner of the cat, and now she is to face trial for culpable neglect and bodily injury.