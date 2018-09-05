Wild Beaver Reportedly Raped on Its Deathbed in the US

A 35-year-old man named Richard Delp was arrested by Washington state authorities after allegedly sexually assaulting a dying beaver, according to the KVEW media outlet.
The incident reportedly took place Monday night in Columbia Park after a woman saw a driver run a beaver over and rushed to get a container in which to put the dying creature.
The police officers responding to the distraught witness’s call arrested Delp on charges of animal cruelty and possession of a controlled substance as methamphetamine was also allegedly found on his person.
The beaver did not survive the experience, according to the witness.
A number of Twitter users were understandably shocked by this occurrence, though some also used it as an opportunity to crack jokes.
I think he misunderstood what a “beaver” is.— Gabriel Gordon Geise (@GabeGGG) 5 сентября 2018 г.
Sick sick SICK 🤕— Bob Paine (@PaineBob) 5 сентября 2018 г.
Welcome to the Tri-Cities…😳— Alyssa Nogales (@thelyssamarie) 4 сентября 2018 г.
