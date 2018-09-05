Wild Beaver Reportedly Raped on Its Deathbed in the US

The suspected assailant was reportedly in possession of methamphetamine while sexually assaulting a dying animal.

A 35-year-old man named Richard Delp was arrested by Washington state authorities after allegedly sexually assaulting a dying beaver, according to the KVEW media outlet.

The incident reportedly took place Monday night in Columbia Park after a woman saw a driver run a beaver over and rushed to get a container in which to put the dying creature.

When she returned to the scene, however, she saw Delp on top of the beaver with his pants unzipped.

The police officers responding to the distraught witness’s call arrested Delp on charges of animal cruelty and possession of a controlled substance as methamphetamine was also allegedly found on his person.

The beaver did not survive the experience, according to the witness.

A number of Twitter users were understandably shocked by this occurrence, though some also used it as an opportunity to crack jokes.

I think he misunderstood what a “beaver” is. — Gabriel Gordon Geise (@GabeGGG) 5 сентября 2018 г.

Sick sick SICK 🤕 — Bob Paine (@PaineBob) 5 сентября 2018 г.