WATCH Nicki Minaj Accidentally Flash Her Breast at Made in America Fest

American rapper Nicki Minaj experienced a wardrobe malfunction that left her breasts exposed in front of a 50,000-strong audience as she performed at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia.
Despite the apparent gravity of the situation, the singer nonchalantly covered herself up and continued her performance as if nothing happened.
Shout out to #nickiminaj for being the first female rapper to main event the #madeinamericafestival in #philadelphia this year. pic.twitter.com/UJnWLDq4up— WhereistheBuzz (@WhereistheBuzz) 3 сентября 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)