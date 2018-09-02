'Too Fat' Ex-Beauty Queen Dumps Pageants for Wrestling (PHOTOS)

Nadia Sapphire, a 27 year-old ex-beauty queen from Cardiff, Wales, is now fully into wrestling, having dumped beauty pageants after being told she was “too fat” for the catwalk career, The Daily Mail reported.
Nadia, of mixed Welsh and Arab descent, has retained all her beauty habits, though, as she tries to do her hair most glamorously, as well as make-up and nails to impress the audience with her looks and physical strength while in the ring.
“When I was training, the boys would laugh at me because I was a girly girl and I was checking on my nails,” she said.
“I love my make-up and tan and stuff like that.”
The issue with her modelling career goes back to her teens, when Nadia, a bit too curvy for her 16 years of age, started to receive abuse over her excessive weight.
“You're feeling down at that time and I was bigger than I am now and there would always be someone slagging me off about my weight,” she shared.
Whatever the case, she now leads a happy and fulfilling life, having switched to wrestling, and even doubles as a promotion manager.
Gym for the day done 🙌🏻💪🏻💪🏻 Feeling pretty tired as I’ve trained every day since Sunday and twice yesterday and Monday! Going to go home and have a nice hot bath with some Epsom salts and just chill 👍 Body is feeling like it needs a rest day, so I will make sure I have one at some point over the weekend and maybe a cheeky cheat meal to 🙈☺️ Right now im trying to up my cardio and burn extra calories as cutting calories isn’t very convenient for me right now, I’ve got 3 and half weeks until I wrestle in Switzerland and 5 weeks until I go to Malta so I really want to be getting some definition by then 💪🏻💪🏻 • • Wearing @thecustomkings latest gym range 💕 Fueled by @powerbodycouk
Her two vocations have already taken her across the British border, namely to Germany and Switzerland, as back home, “there are now quite a few woman wrestlers and quite a few promotions.”
READ MORE: Instagram Model Found Dead in Mysterious Circumstances on Billionaire's Yacht
All comments
Show new comments (0)