'Too Fat' Ex-Beauty Queen Dumps Pageants for Wrestling (PHOTOS)

The former model decided to give up runway shows once and for all and luckily found her cup of tea, while still keeping to quite a few long-standing beauty therapy habits.

Nadia Sapphire, a 27 year-old ex-beauty queen from Cardiff, Wales, is now fully into wrestling, having dumped beauty pageants after being told she was “too fat” for the catwalk career, The Daily Mail reported.

Nadia, of mixed Welsh and Arab descent, has retained all her beauty habits, though, as she tries to do her hair most glamorously, as well as make-up and nails to impress the audience with her looks and physical strength while in the ring.

© Photo : Instagram/Nadia Sapphire Nadia Sapphire

“When I was training, the boys would laugh at me because I was a girly girl and I was checking on my nails,” she said.

© Photo : Instagram/Nadia Sapphire Nadia Sapphire

“I love my make-up and tan and stuff like that.”

The issue with her modelling career goes back to her teens, when Nadia, a bit too curvy for her 16 years of age, started to receive abuse over her excessive weight.

“You're feeling down at that time and I was bigger than I am now and there would always be someone slagging me off about my weight,” she shared.

Whatever the case, she now leads a happy and fulfilling life, having switched to wrestling, and even doubles as a promotion manager.

Her two vocations have already taken her across the British border, namely to Germany and Switzerland, as back home, “there are now quite a few woman wrestlers and quite a few promotions.”

