20:06 GMT +302 September 2018
    Nadia Sapphire

    'Too Fat' Ex-Beauty Queen Dumps Pageants for Wrestling (PHOTOS)

    © Photo : Instagram/Nadia Sapphire
    Viral
    The former model decided to give up runway shows once and for all and luckily found her cup of tea, while still keeping to quite a few long-standing beauty therapy habits.

    Nadia Sapphire, a 27 year-old ex-beauty queen from Cardiff, Wales, is now fully into wrestling, having dumped beauty pageants after being told she was “too fat” for the catwalk career, The Daily Mail reported.

    Nadia, of mixed Welsh and Arab descent, has retained all her beauty habits, though, as she tries to do her hair most glamorously, as well as make-up and nails to impress the audience with her looks and physical strength while in the ring.

    “When I was training, the boys would laugh at me because I was a girly girl and I was checking on my nails,” she said.

    “I love my make-up and tan and stuff like that.”

    The issue with her modelling career goes back to her teens, when Nadia, a bit too curvy for her 16 years of age, started to receive abuse over her excessive weight.

    “You're feeling down at that time and I was bigger than I am now and there would always be someone slagging me off about my weight,” she shared.

    Whatever the case, she now leads a happy and fulfilling life, having switched to wrestling, and even doubles as a promotion manager.

     

    Gym for the day done 🙌🏻💪🏻💪🏻 Feeling pretty tired as I’ve trained every day since Sunday and twice yesterday and Monday! Going to go home and have a nice hot bath with some Epsom salts and just chill 👍 Body is feeling like it needs a rest day, so I will make sure I have one at some point over the weekend and maybe a cheeky cheat meal to 🙈☺️ Right now im trying to up my cardio and burn extra calories as cutting calories isn’t very convenient for me right now, I’ve got 3 and half weeks until I wrestle in Switzerland and 5 weeks until I go to Malta so I really want to be getting some definition by then 💪🏻💪🏻 • • Wearing @thecustomkings latest gym range 💕 Fueled by @powerbodycouk

    Публикация от Nadia Sapphire (@nadiasapphire) 26 Апр 2018 в 8:30 PDT

    Happiness is a day at the beach 🙌🏻☀️

    Публикация от Nadia Sapphire (@nadiasapphire) 4 Июн 2018 в 2:48 PDT

    Her two vocations have already taken her across the British border, namely to Germany and Switzerland, as back home, “there are now quite a few woman wrestlers and quite a few promotions.”

    • Сomment

