Elon Musk Rekindles Spat Over ‘Pedo Guy’ Remark… Again

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk once again raised more than one eyebrow, mildly speaking, when he revived the seemingly set quarrel with British cave diver Vernon Unsworth on Twitter Tuesday.

The awkward row had been seemingly resolved after Musk publicly apologized to Vernon Unsworth last month. However, on Monday, one user posted a comment criticizing "that time when [Musk] called someone a pedo."

You don’t think it’s strange he hasn’t sued me? He was offered free legal services. And you call yourself @yoda … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 28 августа 2018 г.

​The user engaged in a dialogue, noting "what i think is especially strange here is that you're wondering why he hasn't sued you while the rest of us are wondering why you did something so egregious that he could sue you for in the first place."

The reply prompted a reaction from the businessman, who asked repeatedly whether the user investigated the issue.

The embarrassing story began earlier this year when Musk offered a "child-sized submarine," made hastily from Falcon rocket parts, to assist in rescue of trapped children in Thailand. Unsworth, the diver who engaged in rescue operations, called the proposition a "PR stunt," saying the submarine has "absolutely no chance of working." Unsworth also told Musk to "shove" his submarine, which sparked the now famous tweet, in which Musk called Unsworth "Pedo Guy."

At the time, Unsworth said he was contemplating a lawsuit against Musk, but did not press on the issue, as Tesla's CEO, faced with a backlash from his company's directors and the public (amid falling share prices) apologized for his behavior.

"My words were spoken in anger after Mr. Unsworth said several untruths & suggested I engage in a sexual act with the mini-sub, which had been built as an act of kindness & according to specifications from the dive team leader," Musk said in his apology.

"Nonetheless, his actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone. I am truly sorry if I offended anyone," he added.