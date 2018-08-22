'Disgustingly Refreshing': 'Real' Homer Simpson Sends Chills Down Users' Spines

American artist Miguel Vasquez has gained notoriety by posting images of strikingly realistic and therefore daunting images. He has notably tried his hand at editing a plethora of cartoon characters, including those of well-known Hollywood productions, his Homer Simpson perhaps outrunning all the rest.

Miguel Vasquez has taken to Instagram to share his realistic vision of the famous Homer Simpson from the iconic series “The Simpsons,” prompting an astonishingly controversial reaction on the social network.

“It's a Nightmare,” one user exclaimed, while another stated it was “an abomination.”

One user claimed this Homer’s facial features resembled those of US chef Mario: “If the eyes were blue he might look like chef Mario,” he noted.

Many have expressed delight, though, acknowledging Vasquez’s work to be “disgustingly and disturbingly refreshing.”

“This can’t be a real human! appropriate for ‘bart’ to be tagging me in Simpson material,” one user exclaimed.

Vasquez’s Instagram page, which boasts dozens of followers, is already home to a great number of realistic cartoon and movie characters, like Sponge Bob, Squidward, Mario Luigi’s brother from a widely popular Nintendo video game, the iconic Alien, and many more.