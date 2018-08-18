Germany's Hottest Policewoman Teases Fans With Bikini Snap (PHOTOS)

Adrienne is pursuing a model career on social media, she's traded her officer's uniform in Germany for a bikini in sunny Miami.

Adrienne Koleszar, a 33-year old German policewoman-turned-fitness babe, never fails to impress her 540,000 Instagram following. On Saturday, she treated her fans to a stunning bikini snap from Miami Beach.

Adrienne, who has recently revealed her plans to put her law enforcement career on hold, took half a year's leave from her police job in July, and headed to Florida on vacation. In this photo, she flaunts her jaw-dropping figure on a sandy beach, prompting passionate comments from her fans.

"Always looking insane," a woman wrote.

"Damn, I wish I knew you were in town, I would have asked you to dinner," an overenthusiastic user lamented.

Adrienne is apparently having a good time in America, judging by her sizzling swimsuit photo, taken in Brooklyn.

The blond babe, proclaimed as Germany's hottest policewoman in the national press, flaunts her bikinis and tight gym outfits on social media and also gives tips on fitness, sports and nutrition.

