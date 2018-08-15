Sexy Halftime: UK Stadium Showed Visitors X-Rated Channel Instead of Football

The incident didn't seem to disappoint the fans as the channel was switched back by a mysterious "hacker" to loud cheers as soon the second half started.

A fan with a universal TV remote allegedly managed to switch all the screens of the Ashton Gate stadium and fan bar's TVs to show racy girls from the X-rated channel Babestation, social media users reported. The incident happened during the half-time of the Carabao Cup match between Bristol Rovers and Crawley Town.

The channel didn't have time to show anything really spicy because as soon as the second half started, the TV "hacker" switched all the channels back to the loud cheers and applause of the public in the bar.

Still, the incident has left match organizers dissatisfied and they promised to find the person responsible for the "hack." On the other hand, fans from both teams shared laughs and positive vibes from the joke on Twitter.