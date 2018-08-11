Twitter Trolls Trump's Space Force With Hilarious Logo Designs

Everyone, including Russia's Embassy in Washington, seems to have taken the opportunity to take a shot at the US president's new proposed Space Force logos.

Late last week, Vice President Mike Pence detailed the creation of America's new Space Force, which is expected to become the sixth branch of the US Military and help ensure 'American dominance in space' by the year 2020 (or so it is planned). Meanwhile, the White House has put forward six new possible Space Force logo designs for Americans to vote on.

President Trump wants the public to help pick the logo for the new Space Force. What's your pick? https://t.co/hVsLj1IN6G pic.twitter.com/uel9asSNDx — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) August 10, 2018

Space Force all the way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2018

Unsatisfied with what they believed was a lack of creativity in the logo designs, Twitter users took to Paint and Photoshop to come up with their own.

America has finally settled on Trumps Space Force logo. pic.twitter.com/eBlf23fZfP — Norm Clark #IndictTrump (@Normsmusic) August 11, 2018

The logo for Trump’s Space Force has been officially released pic.twitter.com/zeNXL4HZBA — Ricky Gonzales (@repented2000) August 6, 2018

My favorite Space Force logo. pic.twitter.com/V5krCDKVAb — Lori M (@Lorisadventure) August 10, 2018

The only appropriate Space Force logo design is this one by the legendary Milton Glaser… pic.twitter.com/1PtBPH0Jku — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 10, 2018

They decided on this one. pic.twitter.com/xJpWtTt3fQ — Tan Matt (@Tann_Matt) August 9, 2018

Hi @realDonaldTrump I heard you are looking for logos for your new SPACE FORCE! As a professional graphic designer, I would like to offer you my logo design idea, free of charge! It's the least I can do to give back. pic.twitter.com/oe522hVdzc — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) August 9, 2018

Many of the designs seemed focused on the prospective military branch's expense.

I think this is the most accurate Space Force logo pic.twitter.com/lopOJu1vm1 — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) August 10, 2018

Given that President @realDonaldTrump wants the public's help in coming up with a logo for his new #SpaceForce, I figured I'd offer my services. pic.twitter.com/VDt1lTrIi5 — Joe C (@Joe_C_London) August 11, 2018

I made a Space Force logo. I call it AND OVER 1,000 ARE DEAD pic.twitter.com/Xv2kPbVw8D — Scott Stowell (@scottstowell) August 9, 2018

"Space Force"#MT @Stonekettle

My entry for Space Force logo.



Motto: A black hole you throw money into. pic.twitter.com/tbgELZ1hJ6 — McSpocky™ 👽🖖 (@mcspocky) August 9, 2018

Hey @realDonaldTrump do you like my space force logo pic.twitter.com/O2m0epAwcN — Marc🌹 (@MGonGivItToYa) August 10, 2018

Even the Russian Embassy in Washington got in on the fun, posting a Russian Space Forces logo as if to point out that Russia got its own Space Forces, along with the accompanying logo, first. The Russian Space Forces are a subdivision of the Russian Aerospace Forces charged with ensuring Russia's air sovereignty, promoting aerospace early warning and operating the country's military satellites, including the GLONASS network.