Chelsea Player Morata's WAG Hits Back at Trolls Mocking Her Post-Pregnancy Body

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata and his wife welcomed their twins, Alessandro and Leonardo, slightly over a week ago, but she has already given her fans an eyeful of her incredible physique.

Just days after giving birth, Alvaro Morata’s spouse, Italian model Alice Campello, shared a picture showing how quickly she returned to her pre-pregnancy figure – something that has made her the subject of many jokes.

The majority of her 1.7 million Instagram followers seemed to be baffled over how she managed to lose weight within several days, with some penning comments such as “That is not the body of someone who has just had two babies, OMG,” “Explain to me how the hell you are already so skinny?” “I had twins two years ago and I still look pregnant,” “I have a bigger belly than that after eating,” or “Honey, are you sure you gave birth to two babies?”

❤️🐥🐥❤️ Публикация от ALICE (@alicecampello) 4 Авг 2018 в 10:23 PDT

It didn’t take Alice long to respond to nearly 900 comments; she posted another snap in a short jumpsuit while posing with a pram the following day to explain her weight loss.

"If I have recovered so quickly it is thanks to doctor Christine Papadakis who I thank with all my heart for the attention she has given us,” she captioned the photo.

The blonde beauty regularly turns heads posing for racy snaps, highlighting her toned figure:

Memories💕 #honeymoon Публикация от ALICE (@alicecampello) 7 Окт 2017 в 7:00 PDT

#tb ☀️👙💕🇪🇸 Публикация от ALICE (@alicecampello) 25 Сен 2017 в 4:46 PDT

@4giveness_official Публикация от ALICE (@alicecampello) 25 Май 2017 в 1:19 PDT

Chelsea star Morata has recently chosen to wear the number 29 for the new season as a tribute to the days his kids were born.