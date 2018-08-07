Register
17:49 GMT +307 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Melanie Sykes

    UK TV Presenter Makes Weather Hotter With Her Scorching Bikini Snaps

    © Photo: msmelaniesykes/instagram
    Viral
    Get short URL
    111

    British broadcaster Melanie Sykes, who’s just turned 48, has showed off her incredibly toned body as she posed for a series of steaming hot beach pictures.

    Melanie Sykes sent temperatures rocketing when she flaunted her enviable figure in a daring bikini as she soaked up the sun on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

    READ MORE: Netizens Mock Weather Girl as She Tries to Stun Followers With Topless Snap

    Sykes’ 162,000-strong legion of Instagram followers has inundated her with compliments, praising her for her age-defying appearance, as she “dove” into her 49th year on August 7.

    Her fans penned comments such as “Where I have to sign to get a body like that for my 48th birthday?” “I thought you were still in your late 30s,” or “Happy birthday Melanie! There’s no way you’re 48!”

    READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Lookalike Sends Netizens Into Meltdown With Peachy Bikini Snap

    The birthday girl earlier teased her fans with yet another beach snap, sporting a paisley-printed two-piece by Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which drew attention to her taut abs.

    #portdescanonge #quietbeach #mallorca #untouchedbeach #minibreak shot by @samhemsley 💙

    Публикация от Melanie Sykes (@msmelaniesykes) 6 Авг 2018 в 8:22 PDT

    Speaking to the magazine Health & Wellbeing earlier this year, the mother-of-two revealed the secret to her youthful glow and killer body:

    “Fitness keeps me mentally happy, and it’s an investment into my old age. Starting training in my 30s has definitely paid off in my 40s, and I’m hoping to keep myself fit and healthy with the right foods and exercise so that I have energy and am content into my later years. It makes me really happy to be healthy. It makes me a better mother, it makes me more patient and I think it just makes you a better person if you’re healthy,” she said.

    Back in 2011, the 41-year-old beauty bared it all for a sizzling photoshoot in the December issue of Esquire magazine.

    Tags:
    bikini, beach, birthday, woman, body, broadcasters, TV, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse