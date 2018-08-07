UK TV Presenter Makes Weather Hotter With Her Scorching Bikini Snaps

British broadcaster Melanie Sykes, who’s just turned 48, has showed off her incredibly toned body as she posed for a series of steaming hot beach pictures.

Melanie Sykes sent temperatures rocketing when she flaunted her enviable figure in a daring bikini as she soaked up the sun on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Sykes’ 162,000-strong legion of Instagram followers has inundated her with compliments, praising her for her age-defying appearance, as she “dove” into her 49th year on August 7.

Her fans penned comments such as “Where I have to sign to get a body like that for my 48th birthday?” “I thought you were still in your late 30s,” or “Happy birthday Melanie! There’s no way you’re 48!”

The birthday girl earlier teased her fans with yet another beach snap, sporting a paisley-printed two-piece by Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which drew attention to her taut abs.

Speaking to the magazine Health & Wellbeing earlier this year, the mother-of-two revealed the secret to her youthful glow and killer body:

“Fitness keeps me mentally happy, and it’s an investment into my old age. Starting training in my 30s has definitely paid off in my 40s, and I’m hoping to keep myself fit and healthy with the right foods and exercise so that I have energy and am content into my later years. It makes me really happy to be healthy. It makes me a better mother, it makes me more patient and I think it just makes you a better person if you’re healthy,” she said.

Back in 2011, the 41-year-old beauty bared it all for a sizzling photoshoot in the December issue of Esquire magazine.