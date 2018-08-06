Kim Kardashian Lookalike Sends Netizens Into Meltdown With Peachy Bikini Snap

The 23-year-old Demi Rose Mawby has yet again made sure she set pulses racing by posting a sizzling bum-baring snap while chilling in Ibiza.

Often referred to as the UK’s Kim Kardashian, Demi Rose has been wowing her 7.2-million-strong army of Instagram followers with pictures of her peachy posterior.

READ MORE: British Model Rivals Kim Kardashian in Jaw-Dropping Bootylicious Snap

Most recently, the model put her Kim K assets on display when she shared a snap from her perfect getaway to Ibiza’s Sa Caleta beach.

I see you Публикация от Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) 5 Авг 2018 в 4:05 PDT

The legion of her followers rushed to flood the gorgeous brunette with compliments, such as "I can see your beauty from space," "Your body is my goal" or "You look great as always, keep up the good work."

READ MORE: English Model, Reality TV Star Reveals Body Transformation With Toned Pics

Another Instagrammer claimed he needed to zoom in the picture for a closer look at Demi's bodacious behind.

Happiest with you and the sunshine Публикация от Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) 1 Авг 2018 в 4:05 PDT

Speaking to MailOnline, Demi revealed that it took a lot of work to maintain those killer curves, including sticking to a strict diet:

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With travelling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine. Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter. My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake!”