English Model, Reality TV Star Reveals Body Transformation With Toned Pics

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Gemma Atkinson has shared photos of her daily gym routine and vacation bikini shots; she’s come back from a Greek getaway to get ready for the launching of her book on healthy living.

Gemma Atkinson, who jumped from a soap opera career to glamour and fitness modelling, has shared some sneak peeks of training routine with her half a million Instagram followers, revealing her toned body in leggings and a tight top.

The fitness babe, who starred at Emeralds and Hollyoaks, is preparing for the release of her book on fitness and building a perfect body.

She’s returned to training after a romantic vacation in Greece with her boyfriend, Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez, where she kept her fans posted with bikini snaps and pool-side shots.