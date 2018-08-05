Canadian Tennis Star Bouchard Teases Fans With VIDEO of 'Wet T-Shirt Contest'

Eugenie Bouchard teasingly offered an alternative version of the contest, which may have not been as provocative as the original, but was a hit with fans, who appreciated her sense of humor.

In a playful Instagram post, Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard, 24, shared a video of her wringing out a sweaty T-shirt on the court in Montreal post-practice, as she was gearing up for the 2018 Rogers Cup.

"Wet T-shirt contest (sweat version)," the caption reads.

"I'll take the shirt to the laundry for you, Eugenie!" a cheeky fan said.

"Some people would pay good money for that," a man suggested.

However, it seems, not everyone got the joke. "Because you're hot you can get away with it. But, this is still disgusting," wrote user "martinlxxiv".

Another person bashed her as an "attention seeker."

Bouchard never fails to surprise her whopping 1.7 million Instagram audience. A week ago, she shared a stunning photo in quite a revealing outfit, prompting a handful of exalted comments from her fans.

The 24-year old, who became the first Canadian female tennis player make it to the top five in singles in 2014, is now ranked 123rd. On Monday, she is set to face Belgium's Elise Mertens in the Rogers Cup opening round.