Register
22:59 GMT +301 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ocean

    Lurking Shark Closes in on Unsuspecting Cape Cod Paddleboarder (PHOTOS)

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Roger Freeman, a 54-year-old resident of Hingham, Massachusetts, was living his best life this past week when he decided to head out to Cape Cod to enjoy the coast and do a bit of paddleboarding.

    But what Freeman didn't realize is that while he was enjoying his final day on the water this past Sunday, he was being followed by a shark larger than his 9-foot paddleboard.

    via GIPHY

    ​Freeman didn't exactly have the "Jaws" theme song to alert him to his new friend, and it seems not even the whizzing drone flying overhead was enough to alert him to the danger that lurked a few feet away. Luckily for Freeman, the shark ultimately lost interest in tailing him.

    via GIPHY

    ​That's not the end of the story, though. The drone's operator, Cody DeGroff, managed to snap a few pictures of the watery hunt.

    DeGroff told The Boston Globe that when he captured the images, he was actually looking for sandbars, as he is a surf photographer. It was his first time experimenting with the drone.

    As for Freeman, he didn't realize what had happened until he returned to the beach more than an hour later and was approached by one of DeGroff's friends. It was then that Freeman saw the first image of himself on his paddleboard, floating next to the shadow of a great white shark.

    San Antonio Aquarium security footage shows man steal horn shark from petting pool
    © Screenshot/San Antonio Aquarium
    WATCH: Thieves Snatch Small Shark From US Aquarium, Smuggle It Out Disguised as Baby

    "My first reaction was, ‘Wow! That's an awesome picture. Who is that guy?'" Freeman told the Globe. "Then this surreal feeling set in."

    In a Facebook post, Freeman explained that after he noticed the drone flying about, he took a look around to make sure all was well on the water, but apparently he didn't notice any sharks. "While paddling and waiting for a wave to ride I heard the drone flying overhead a few times, and that gave me pause to think and be aware, but I didn't see any big shadows in the water, or fins," he wrote. "I remember thinking ‘a drone is cool security, if he sees a shark approaching he could come give me a waggle as warning and I would make my escape — or panic and fall in.'"

    This, as is evident, was not the way things turned out.

    Looking back on his near-near-death experience, Freeman added in his post that he wished authorities on Cape Cod would take more proactive measures when deploying safety protocols to protect surfers and beachgoers alike from sharks and other aquatic predators.

    Woman dragged into water by a shark
    © Photo : Facebook / 7 News Perth
    Live Bait: Woman Feeds Shark, Gets Dragged Into Water

    "Cape Cod could do a better job with shark precautions or try to mitigate the inherent risks of so many people in proximity to these wild and wonderful creatures," he added, stressing that a "shark drone patrol" program could be launched to alert lifeguards.

    Freeman told the Globe he feels lucky the shark turned its attention away from him.

    Photos of the close encounter were shared on Monday by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, which revealed that the images had been taken just north of the Nauset public beach. The conservancy is currently on its final year of a four-year study of the area's shark population.

    Related:

    Epic Fail: Shark Tries to Attack Tourists on Beach in China
    California Men Return Beached Baby Great White Shark to Ocean
    Hungry Nurse Shark Attacks Hot Nursing Student in Bahamas
    Shark Tales: Man Saves Underwater Predator, Helps It Return to Ocean
    Tags:
    shark, Cape Cod
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse