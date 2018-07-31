Man Utd Fans Mad at Mourinho for Club's Poor Game Ahead of New Season

Jose Mourinho landed in hot after Manchester United was beaten 4-1 by Liverpool over the weekend and the criticism is growing with each passing day.

Manchester United fans voiced discontent with their favorite football club’s performance and blamed it on coach Jose Mourinho after the editor for the Manchester Evening News, Samuel Lukchurst, posted a video of a one-touch keep-ball training session on Monday.

Fans tweeted that the particular Rondo session was the “worst thing” they’d ever seen, as players seemed to show a lack of energy or effort, with some users saying that the Portuguese manager was behind a second-rate session less than two weeks before the 2018/2019 Premier League campaign kicks off.

That's the worst I've ever seen — Naveen Prasad (@shora7) 30 июля 2018 г.

Haha can't believe people thought mourinho would do well at utd, he's taken them a step back 😂 — Luke (@Luke16852555) 31 июля 2018 г.

Mourinho Ball — Yousaf (@ATD_99) 30 июля 2018 г.

It literally looks like we haven’t trained this in 2 years… — Andrew Southwick (@RedBeardedRed) 31 июля 2018 г.

And then you wonder why Jose is giving out about the quality he has on tour and wanting more players. An under 10 team would do a better rondo than these muppets 🙄🙄🙄😂😂😂 https://t.co/TEjU7LnNYf — Paddy Campbell (@Paddy15c) 30 июля 2018 г.

Others decided to express their emotions as a result of the video in gifs…

…trolling the footballers by drawing somewhat amusing parallels:

Ahead of the game against Real Madrid on August 1, Mourinho revealed that he wanted to sign two more players, with ESPN reporting that the manager was eyeing getting a center-back and a right-winger before the August 9 transfer deadline. He has already signed midfielder Fred, right-back Diogo Dalot and goalkeeper Lee Grant for a total of 68 million pounds.