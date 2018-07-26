Man United's Mourinho Claims Liverpool Should Win English Premier League

The manager of Manchester United has revealed why a rival club has a high chance of triumphing during the upcoming season.

Jose Mourinho has declared that Liverpool FC should win the Premier League title due to all the money the club recently spent on transfers.

According to The Guardian, Mourinho praised the investments made by Liverpool, which became the biggest spender during this transfer window, arguing that "every player they bought are quality players."

He also noted how Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp earlier claimed that he was against paying high fees for players, joking about how he’s "happy to smile and to see that you can change your opinion and change as a person."

"That’s OK. But maybe this season finally you demand they win. Now you have to demand and say the team – with the investments you are making last season and you make now, that will probably be the record of the Premier League this season, a team that was a finalist in the Champions League – you have to say you are a big candidate, you have to win," the Manchester United manager said.

Earlier, Mourinho came under fire from the Red Devils’ fans after he voiced his opinion on Paul Pogba’s performance as part of the French national football team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which surpassed the footballer’s achievements as part of Man Utd.