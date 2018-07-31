You Had One Job, Durex! Users Mock 'Affected' Condoms Recall in UK, Ireland

Fear a number of batches in the UK and Ireland don't meet safety standards have caused Durex take measures.

"Our tests have shown that some batches which are currently on the market in UK & Ireland do not pass the requirements for burst pressure towards the end of the shelf life for the product," Durex said in a statement.

Social media users have reacted to the announcement on Twitter.

My sleep deprived brain substituted “burst” with “explode” and made that story much more exciting. — Cherry Black (@cherryblack) July 31, 2018​

The company said only a limited number of batches — "Real Feel" and "Latex Free" condoms — were affected.

"There is a risk that the condom might tear or leak reducing its protection from sexually-transmitted diseases and pregnancy," Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement.

Durex customers would be offered a full refund, according to the company.

"Anyone using affected batches are advised to stop use over concerns they do not meet safety standards," MHRA said.