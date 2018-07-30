Register
13:17 GMT +330 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The opening of the flagship installation, Majlis Qatar, in Moscow's Gorky Park

    Fans Call for England to Host 2022 World Cup Amid Qatar's Alleged Sabotage Plot

    © Sputnik / Valery Melnikov
    Viral
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Over the weekend, The Sunday Times published a report, citing emails from a whistleblower, claiming that Qatar had carried out top secret “black operations” propaganda campaigns to sabotage rival bids to host the 2022 World Cup in violation of FIFA rules.

    Former chief of the Football Association Lord Triesman, who chaired England’s original bid for the 2018 championship, has called on FIFA to consider England as a last-minute substitute to Qatar.

    “FIFA’s obligation is to look at the evidence thoroughly and rapidly and have the courage to take what may be a difficult decision. If Qatar is shown to have broken the FIFA rules, then they can’t hold on to the World Cup. I think it would not be wrong for FIFA to reconsider England in those circumstances… We have the capabilities,” he said.

    Amid reports of Qatar’s smear campaign to undermine such rivals as the United States and Australia, Three Lions fans took to social media to call for the Gulf state to be stripped of the right to host the championship in 2022.

    According to The Sunday Times, the newspaper had received emails from a whistleblower that allegedly showed that Qatar had paid a public relations company and former CIA agents to disseminate fake propaganda and sabotage its main rivals, the US and Australia.

    A picture taken with a fisheye lens on May 19, 2017, shows a general view of the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, after it was refurbished ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, as fans arrive to attend the Qatar Emir Cup Final football match between Al-Sadd and Al-Rayyan
    © AFP 2018 / KARIM JAAFAR
    Media Speculate on New Rumors About Qatar's Misconduct During World Cup Bid
    The “black ops” reportedly involved recruiting influential people, including journalists and bloggers, to undermine bids within their own countries to create the impression that there was “zero support” to host the World Cup among the population.

    The purported smear campaign appears to be a flagrant violation of the FIFA rules for bidding countries – under its guidelines, bidders should not make “any written or oral statements of any kind, whether adverse or otherwise, about the bids or candidatures of any other member association.”

    One of the leaked emails, sent to Qatar’s deputy bid leader Ali al-Thawadi, allegedly showed that Qatar was aware of the campaign.

    Reacting to the publication of the report, Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy stated: The Supreme Committee rejects each and every allegation put forward by The Sunday Times. We have been thoroughly investigated and have been forthcoming with all information related to our bid, including the official investigation led by US attorney Michael Garcia. We have strictly adhered to all FIFA’s rules and regulations for the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding process.”

    In 2014, The Sunday Times made similar allegations about Qatar buying the vote, but the Gulf state was subsequently cleared of them after a two-year long FIFA investigation headed by US attorney Michael Garcia.

    Tags:
    investigation, allegations, rules, violation, leaked emails, whistleblower, propaganda, rivals, sabotage, tournament, championship, football, host, bid, 2022 FIFA World Cup, World Cup 2022, The Sunday Times, FIFA, England, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Midnight Journey: White Nights Season Starts in St. Petersburg
    Midnight Journey: White Nights Season Starts in St. Petersburg
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse