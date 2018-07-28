Ex-Pornstar Mia Khalifa Needs Surgery After Puck Smashes Her Breast – Reports

Mia Khalifa, an American social media personality of Lebanese descent who gained fame as a porn actress, is expected to undergo surgery after sustaining damage to her breast implant during a hockey match.
The incident occurred when Khalifa was watching a Stanley Cup playoff game involving her favorite team, the Washington Capitals, when a stray hockey puck hit her straight in the cleavage.
"My left breast is slightly deflated now and I will be getting it fixed next year," the former adult movie actress told The Daily Star.
There was apparently a silver lining to this story, however, as she managed to get a puck from the Capitals Stanley cup playoff game.
"Worth it," Khalifa wrote on her Instagram page.
