Ex-Pornstar Mia Khalifa Needs Surgery After Puck Smashes Her Breast – Reports

Ice hockey matches can apparently be dangerous not just for players but for the audience as well, as one former porn actress now requires surgical assistance after a close encounter with a puck.

Mia Khalifa, an American social media personality of Lebanese descent who gained fame as a porn actress, is expected to undergo surgery after sustaining damage to her breast implant during a hockey match.

The incident occurred when Khalifa was watching a Stanley Cup playoff game involving her favorite team, the Washington Capitals, when a stray hockey puck hit her straight in the cleavage.

"My left breast is slightly deflated now and I will be getting it fixed next year," the former adult movie actress told The Daily Star.

There was apparently a silver lining to this story, however, as she managed to get a puck from the Capitals Stanley cup playoff game.

Публикация от Mia K. (@miakhalifa) 18 Май 2018 в 8:16 PDT

"Worth it," Khalifa wrote on her Instagram page.