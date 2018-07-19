Register
11:45 GMT +319 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Doctor

    Norwegian Plastic Surgeons 'Sorry' for Targeting Teenage Girls on Social Media

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    A number of underage Norwegian girls as young as 14 have previously received unsolicited comments and ‘likes' from a cosmetic surgery clinic.

    Plastikkirurg1, a Bergen-based clinic offering a wide range of appearance-enhancing operations, including breast augmentation, fat suction and face lifts, has released an apology for using Instagram to approach underage girls, which triggered the ire of the Norwegian public earlier this year.

    "Sorry, we have used Instagram unfortunately and with little discretion. In particular, we apologize to those who have received comments on social media directly from Plastikkirug1," general manager Tom Inge Ørner wrote.

    One of the girls who received unwanted attention from them was only 14 years old, which sparked indignation over the surgeons' routines.

    "Plastikkirurg1, two doctors in Bergen who boast of all the tits they have operated on, have chosen to 'like' a picture of my daughters on Instagram. How many girls get such ‘likes' and what message does it send? Maybe it's creative marketing, but what about medical ethics?" Geir Bråthen, a neurologist at Saint Olav's clinic in Trondheim, tweeted.

    ​"I believe it's embarrassing for us who try to run a serious business; one should not behave like this. I think those who have done this must shape up and read the legislation," Pål Schistad, a surgeon and co-owner of Fornebuklinikken, one of Norway's largest plastic surgery clinics, said, as quoted by the daily newspaper Aftenposten.

    READ MORE: 'Welcome to the Land of Chlamydia': 'PR-Horny' Condom Ads Tear Norway Asunder

    Elisabeth Lier Haugseth, the director of the Norwegian Consumer Safety Authority, also reacted strongly to the matter, condemning marketing practices that took full advantage of the precarious self-image of adolescent girls.

    Ørner explained that the company had taken advantage of external actors in managing social media accounts. According to him, automated comments were used in order to increase the visibility of the company's Instagram account. Ørner explained that action was taken immediately after being notified of the unwanted attention.

    In addition to its Instagram activity, Plastikkirurg1 was also criticized by the Council of Medical Ethics for the wording used on its website. In particular, council head Svein Aarseth slammed the clinic for "body pressure" and "appearance pressure" when it said that most people seeking cosmetic surgery strive to become "normal." Ørner admitted that the clinic is familiar with this criticism is now in the process of reviewing their webpage to ensure that all formulations are ethically correct.

    READ MORE: Spicy Ad Encouraging Girls to Date Sugar Daddies Inflames Norwegians

    On point 👌🏼

    Публикация от PlastikKirurg1 (@plastikkirurg1) 24 Фев 2018 в 7:36 PST

    Related:

    'Welcome to the Land of Chlamydia': 'PR-Horny' Condom Ads Tear Norway Asunder
    Spicy Ad Encouraging Girls to Date Sugar Daddies Inflames Norwegians
    Tags:
    underage, children, Cosmetic Surgery, plastic surgery, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse