Register
22:49 GMT +317 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rat in US bakery

    Baked Nightmare: Rat Crawls Over Cookies in US Bakery Display Case (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/MiltonMitchell
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A US bakery was temporarily shut down by city health officials Friday after a video was released of a rat crawling over the shop’s cookies, pastries and pies.

    The incident occurred Thursday at Buttercup Bakery at Lexington Market in Baltimore, Maryland. In the video uploaded to Facebook Thursday by Milton Mitchell, which has been viewed more than 830,000 times, a rat crawls onto a pile of cookies as an onlooker yells, "Just grab him by the neck!"

    Lexington Market is a popular tourist spot in Baltimore, featuring more than 80 food stands inside what is described on the market's website as an "iconic building."

    Mitchell had stopped by Buttercup Bakery on Thursday to buy cookies for his wife when he noticed the rat crawling over the desserts in the display case. He quickly pulled out his phone and recorded the incident.

    "I never thought it would get this big, but I'm glad it did," Mitchell told the Baltimore Sun about the popularity of his video on Saturday, adding that he wanted to "let the public know what kind of situation Lexington Market is in."

    On Friday, Lexington Market announced on its Facebook page that the entire market would be closing down that day "so that all parts of the market can easily be evaluated after our recent incident."

    During their inspection, city health officials shut down another nearby bakery in the market — Berger's Bakery — for a fly infestation.

    Later that day, the market announced that it would reopen July 14.

    "Both the Buttercup and Berger's bakeries will be open for business as usual as well. We are continuing to thoroughly treat every area of our premises; and the problem has been contained and resolved. We thank our merchants, staff and contractors for working together as a team during the voluntary temporary closure today. We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers and look forward to continuing to serve as a resource for the community and for visitors to Baltimore," the statement added.

    According to Buttercup Bakery general manager Mike Mastro, the staff worked until 11 p.m. Thursday cleaning the stall with bleach after the incident.

    "This is the first time [this happened], and it wasn't even my fault," Mastro told the Baltimore Sun on Sunday.

    "We just want our customers to know that we're doing everything that we can. Unfortunately it happened to us. It could have been any stall, but it's no excuse. It happened," employee Crystal Adolph told WBAL Friday.

    Stacey Pack, a spokesperson for Lexington Market, also told the Baltimore Sun that the entire property and individual stalls at the market are treated by a pest control contractor at least twice a week.

    "We follow all the same rules that everyone else has to follow in Baltimore City," Pack said.

    Related:

    The Abyss: PHOTO of Gigantic Russian Diamond Mine Goes Viral
    Viral VIDEO of Migrant From Mali Rescuing Child in Paris Prompts Twitter Debate
    Yanny, Laurel or… Covfefe? White House Staff Mocks Viral Audio Clip (VIDEO)
    UK Police Used 'Reasonable Force' in Viral Baton Attack – Watchdog
    Protests Erupt at US Waffle Houses After Violent Arrest Video Goes Viral (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    rat, Bakery, viral video, Maryland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twilight of the Empire: 100th Anniversary of Russian Royal Family's Execution
    Twilight of the Empire: 100th Anniversary of Russian Royal Family's Execution
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse