First Ever Black Miss Universe Great Britain 'Won Crown With Dreads' (PHOTOS)

Dee-Ann Rogers will now represent the UK in one of the most high-profile beauty pageants, Miss Universe 2018.

Raised in the British Overseas Territory of Anguilla, the 25-year-old claimed the title of Miss Universe Great Britain, beating over other 30 contestants from Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"I have always wanted to use my life to make an impact and to contribute and I will be using the title of Miss Universe Great Britain to encourage women to believe in themselves and to forge ahead with their dreams. The UK is a multicultural society and I am proud to represent its ideals of tolerance, diversity, beauty and feminism," Ms. Rogers said.

© Photo : Kev Wise Photography Miss Universe GB winner Dee-Ann Rogers

Comments on social media celebrated the news of the first black woman to take the title in the competition's 66-year history.

Miss Universe GB is a black… won the crown with dreads. 🔥🔥🔥 the colonizers must be pained — Asanwa (@asanwa) July 16, 2018​

Congrats to Dee-ann for winning Miss Universe GB!!!!! She'll be reppin the country at Miss Universe 2018!!!amazzinggg Smalll island massive represent!! Axa stand up👑👑👑🍾🍾🍾 — Tiff.Any (@ichenique) July 14, 2018​

I loveeee when people break “beauty standards”, especially my fellow dark skin women. Our uniqueness should be celebrated, not merely tolerated. — preshdidddy. (@preshtawiah) July 15, 2018​

The new Miss Universe Great Britain @AsToldBy_Dee — my heart is full 😩💜🎉 pic.twitter.com/CzEjXiTRdp — preshdidddy. (@preshtawiah) July 15, 2018​

Miss Universe 2018 will be the 67th competition where the previous winner, representing South Africa, will crown her successor.