Register
00:28 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Maedeh Hojabri dancing

    WATCH: Iranian Women Share Dancing Videos to Support Jailed Instagram Star

    © Screenshot/Negar
    Viral
    Get short URL
    101

    Iranian women are sharing videos of themselves dancing on social media after an Iranian teenager was arrested last week for uploading videos of herself dancing on Instagram.

    Maedeh Hojabri, an 18-year-old Instagram star in Iran who has almost 70,000 followers, was detained last week after she shared videos of herself dancing on the social media platform. In many of the videos, she was not wearing a hijab, which women in Iran are required to wear in public.

    On Friday, Iranian state TV broadcaster IRIB aired a video in which a crying and shaking Hojabri says she regrets recording and uploading the clips. Some have noted that the confession may have been forced, allegedly a common tactic used by Iranian authorities.

    "It wasn't for attracting attention," Hojabri says in Arabic in the video, the Guardian reported Monday.

    "I had some followers and these videos were for them. I did not have any intention to encourage others doing the same… I didn't work with a team, I received no training. I only do gymnastics," she added. There is currently no indication as to when Hojabri will be released from detention.

    Iranian authorities have also detained several other unidentified women for uploading similar dancing videos on their social media accounts, the Washington Post reported Monday. However, all of the women have reportedly been released on bail as of Monday. In addition, according to Iranian media outlets, authorities are considering shutting down access to Instagram in the country completely.

    However, that hasn't stopped Iranian women from taking on social media to share videos of themselves dancing in public with hashtags "#dancetofreedom" and "#dancing_isn't_a_crime."

    On July 7, Iranian blogger Hossein Ronaghi shared a video of herself dancing on Twitter with the translated caption, "If you tell people anywhere in the world that 17 and 18-year-old girls are arrested for their dance, happiness on charges of spreading indecency, while child rapists and others are free, they will laugh! Because for them, it's unbelievable!"

    Another Twitter user, Masih Alinejad, also posted a recent video of herself dancing in a public park in Tehran in support of Hojabri. Yet another female Twitter user shared a similar video of herself dancing with the translated caption, "I'm dancing so that they see and know that they cannot take our happiness and hope by arresting teenagers and girls like Maedeh."

    This is not the first time Iranian authorities have arrested people for this sort of thing.

     

    In 2014, a group of Iranian Pharrell Williams fans filmed themselves dancing to the star's hit song "Happy" in Tehran. The video, which quickly went viral, was strongly disapproved of by Iranian authorities, who swiftly arrested the video participants. The individuals were later released after making confessions on Iranian TV. The video is no longer available for viewing on YouTube.

    Related:

    Ex-CIA Officer: US Sanctions on China Over Trade With Iran May Trigger Chaos
    Ex-US Envoy: Vienna Talks on Iran Sanctions May Escalate Global Trade War
    United States and Iran Unlikely to Face Off in Strait of Hormuz – Journalist
    Hormuz Strait Closure Could Cause Extra Tension Between Iran, OPEC – Analyst
    JCPOA States Without US to Create Mechanism to Maintain Trade With Iran - Lavrov
    Tags:
    hijab, Instragram, viral, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse