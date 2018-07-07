Cat Steals the Show During Political Scientist's Live Interview (VIDEO)

A Polish historian and political scientist’s interview with a Dutch TV channel took an unexpected turn when his attention-seeking ginger cat got its own fifteen minutes of fame.

While Dr. Jerzy Targalski was reflecting on the political situation in Poland, his cat, called Lisio, was sitting on the table next to him – but apparently that wasn’t close enough for the affectionate pet, which then jumped onto its owner’s shoulder.

The historian, however, didn’t seem surprised: he stood stock-still and proceeded with the interview, while Lisio rubbed against its owner, at one point even licking his ear. Once the video emerged on the internet, it went viral, with social media users loving the live interview blunder.

I have no idea what the guy was saying but I’m voting for that cat! — josie (@josettewolthuis) 6 июля 2018 г.

Did this man rub himself down with catnip before the interview? Or is his cat just hopelessly in love with him? I love this. — Courtney Haynes (@cas_sands) 7 июля 2018 г.

Right?! I kept wondering when he was gonna take the cat off him but no! He just keeps going almost like nothing is happening, while the cat chews on his ear haha — Julie Atwood (@jmatwood) 7 июля 2018 г.

Social media users couldn’t help but recall the famous BBC interview with Robert E. Kelly, whose live interview was interrupted by his daughter last year.