Warm Independence Day Regards: Trump Carrying Gun Scares Off Americans

Donald Trump Jr. wished all the best to the American public via Instagram on July 4 by posting a rather unusual picture – one with his father carrying a gun in one hand and a bald eagle clinging to his other with the "Stars and Stripes" in the background.

In the image, President Trump is wearing a historic dress that dates back to the American Revolutionary War, which was instantly picked up on in user comments.

The photo shopped picture unambiguously captioned "This is amazing," puzzled Instagrammers and naturally invited hordes of trolls, with the latter trying to reject claims that it is offensive and “scary.” One user took a step further, saying that “superimposing the face of a traitor onto the body of George Washington, is high treason,” with another calling the "leader of the free world" "a Russian puppet."

"Putting an image of a man in a military uniform who was never in the military is a total travesty and a disrespect to all the men and women in the Armed Forces," another one spoke out, echoing multiple comments that Trump "dodged the draft two times."

"$$$ kept Trump out of Vietnam & now he wraps himself in the American flag! Disgusting!" one commentator remarked.

There were, however, those who joined the chorus of praise:

"Make a T-shirt," one user replied, with another one adding: “How incredible! Thanks for sharing.” “It's Captain Bonespurs!!! LOL,” another Instagram user remarked tongue-in-cheek.

Earlier, the Internet jeered at the president’s son after he posted a screenshot of CNN’s false headline, which mistakenly reported Trump meeting a Russian submarine captain.



