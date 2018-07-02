Register
22:18 GMT +302 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US hunter poses with dead giraffe

    Giraffe Trophy Kill Pictures Spark Twitter Backlash Against US Hunter (PHOTOS)

    © Facebook/Tess Thompson Talley
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    An American hunter is facing widespread criticism after photos emerged of her posing with the body of a black giraffe she killed during a 2017 hunting trip in South Africa. The hunter has defended her actions as “conservation through game management.”

    Photos of Tess Thompson Talley of Kentucky were first posted to Twitter June 16 by South African publication AfricaDigest, which shared them with the caption, "White American savage who is partly a neanderthal comes to Africa and shoot down a very rare black giraffe courtesy of South Africa stupidity. Her name is Tess Thompson Talley. Please share."

    The controversial images, which were circulated heavily on social media, outraged some Twitter users.

    Talley herself had posted the photos of her standing next to the giraffe on Facebook last June with the caption, "Prayers for my once in a lifetime dream hunt came true today! Spotted this rare black giraffe bull and stalked him for quite awhile. I knew it was the one. He was over 18 years old, 4,000 Ibs and was blessed to be able to get 2,000 Ibs of meat from him." The Facebook post has since been deleted.

    ​Talley defended her actions In a recent email to Fox News.

    "The giraffe I hunted was the South African sub-species of giraffe. The numbers of this sub-species is actually increasing due, in part, to hunters and conservation efforts paid for in large part by big game hunting. The breed is not rare in any way other than it was very old. Giraffes get darker with age," she wrote to Fox News, the news agency reported Sunday.

    ​In addition, she noted that the giraffe she killed was too old to breed and had killed three younger bulls who were capable of breeding. She argued that her kill actually enabled other younger bulls to be able breed in the future, as their lives were no longer threatened by the older giraffe.

    "This is called conservation through game management," Talley noted in her email to Fox News.

    "The giraffe in the photo is of the South African species Giraffa giraffe, which are not rare — they are increasing in the wild," Julian Fennessy, co-founder of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, recently told Yahoo Lifestyle. "Legal hunting of giraffe is not a reason for their decline, despite the moral and ethical side of it, which is a different story."

    ​Trophy hunting, which is the hunting of wild game for human recreation and physical mementos, is legal in several African countries, including South Africa, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe. In a 2015 report, the BBC claimed that South African trophy hunting is a $2 billion a year industry.

    ​In a June 20 Twitter post, comedian, actor and animal rights activist Ricky Gervais tweeted that giraffes appear on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's red list of endangered species because the animal's global population has experienced a 40 percent decline over the last 25 years.

    "They could become extinct. Gone forever. And still, we allow spoilt c*nts to pay money to shoot them with a bow and arrow for fun," Gervais tweeted.

    ​Three years ago, the Global Anti-Poaching Act was passed in the US to increase punitive actions against wildlife traffickers after a Minnesota dentist hunted and killed Cecil the lion, a Southern African lion, in Zimbabwe.

    Related:

    UK PM May Still Trusts Johnson as 'Meltdown' Remark Praising Trump Goes Viral
    Viral Takeaways From Putin's Q&A Session That Rocked Russian Internet
    Burger King Forced to Shut Down After Viral Video of Rodents Crawling Over Food
    The Abyss: PHOTO of Gigantic Russian Diamond Mine Goes Viral
    Yanny, Laurel or… Covfefe? White House Staff Mocks Viral Audio Clip (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    backlash, viral, Twitter, Hunting, South Africa, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse