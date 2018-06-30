'No, It's Hillary': Twitter Bursts as DNC Chair Calls Obama 'Real US President'

During a fundraiser, where the controversial announcement was made, Obama shared his own reflections on his presidency and said that he would have allowed Trump to take credit for his healthcare program if it meant saving it from being repealed.

As Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez announced Obama at a fundraiser in Beverly Hills, he called him "the real president of the United States." Obama himself criticized the excessive popularity of his image.

Perez' comment did not go unnoticed by social media users, leaving Twitter divided, as many people supported his sentiment.

Sounds about right. — Spanky Dennison 🎪🤡🗞 (@SpankyDennison) June 30, 2018

Trumpers cant admit that Obama is what Class looks and sounds like. They are so steeped in their animosity, that they can't see the Forest for the trees. Try walking in these immigrant shoes. They could lose their child too in a strange country while on holiday. Otto Wambier did. — Colleen Best (@Colleen43054518) June 30, 2018

Dignity, Respect, thoughtfullness and still taking responsibility even though he is not in office. What I would give to see that in my White House. Thank you. — Grumpy (@UrbanCross57) June 30, 2018

While some Twitter users scolded Perez, claiming that the Democrats are living in the past and can't accept their loss in the presidential election.

Keep living in the past, it's healthy — Sean van der Lee (@SeanvanderLee) June 30, 2018

A great example of the delusional left. That they cannot accept reality is telling. — Randy Bowen🇺🇸 (@Damnoldguy) June 30, 2018

Obama is the worse president ever so Dems keep using him — AintLifeGreat (@LoveAbeagle) June 30, 2018

The delusion is strong with this one. — Jeff TeKippe (@JeffTeKippe) June 30, 2018

Some even went so far as to suggest that "the real US president" should be Hilary Clinton, if that were the case.

Actually it would be Hillary because she had 3 million more votes. I love Obama though. Just keeping it real. — armando areyan (@mondoman102) June 30, 2018

Actually, I would say the real President of the United States is Hillary Clinton. — KerryB80 (@KB805) June 30, 2018

That's cool, but it's actually Hillary. — I Really Do Care, Do you? VOTE 4 Democrats.🏄 (@Magnolias_Inc) June 30, 2018

Several Twitterians noted that claiming someone is a "real president" doesn't actually make him or her the real POTUS.

NO… I’m the real president of the US! Just cause u believe and feel it don’t make it so. — Brian Hickey (@bhickey_brian) June 30, 2018

Oh gawd! That’s laughable! — Rickshaw (@ilovelucy84) June 30, 2018