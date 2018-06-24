Saudi Feminist Revolution Invades Twitter as Female Driving Ban Lifted

In September 2017, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal decree ordering the lifting of the female driving ban, starting from June 24, and issue driving licenses to women who wanted them.

Women in the Kingdom have been barred from driving since the late 1970s,but on June 24 female drivers could finally fire up their engines and hit the road.

A significant role in the reform process has been attributed to Mohammed bin Salman, who was appointed as Crown Prince in June 2017. Within the framework of the reforms women have already been allowed to attend public entertainment events and serve in the armed forces.

Saudi women took to Twitter to express their pride and the endorsement of female empowerment in the country, posting videos of ladies behind the wheel.

