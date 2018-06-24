WATCH Saudi Women Hit the Roads: Kingdom's Driving Ban Ends

A number of TV channels broadcast videos showing dozens of women taking to the wheels of their cars right after the ban was lifted.
Moreover, Saudi Ambassador to Bahrain Abdullah bin Abdulmalik Al-Sheikh said on Monday that Saudi female drivers would be able to travel by car and cross into neighboring Bahrain without men.
Prince Al Waleed bin Talal with his daughter Reem Al Waleed & grand daughters driving in Riyadh.— Fahad Ali (@fahadmehtabali) 23 июня 2018 г.
MashAllah. Alf Mabrook 👏👏👏
Courtesy: Prince Al Waleed Twitter Account!#SaudiWomenCanDrive #SaudiWomenDriving #arabnews #WhatChanged #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/9fUp7unXpJ
Saudi Arabia is believed to have witnessed a series of major changes that touched the country's economy, social and political spheres, since King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud took the throne in 2015.
A big day to remember for all Saudi women 🇸🇦 ♥️ #المراه_السعوديه_تسوق pic.twitter.com/eM3EzEzZfd— EIIL. (@llvt66) 24 июня 2018 г.
A significant role in the reform process is attributed to Mohammed bin Salman, who was appointed as Crown Prince in June 2017. Within the framework of the reforms women have already been allowed to attend public entertainment events and serve in the armed forces.
In September, the Saudi king Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued the decree ordering to lift the female driving ban starting from June 24.
#jedda women can’t wait to drive in #saudiarabia at 8 pm on @RaiNews @AntDiBella @ItalyinJeddah @msapia24 @AleBaracchini pic.twitter.com/pYqrzfnTlC— Emma Farnè (@emmafarne) 23 июня 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)