'Hotter Than J Lo': A-Lister's Fitness Guru Double Turns Into Instagram Star

As social media has largely facilitated the search for celebrity lookalikes, many netizens have noticed that a bodybuilder from Houston resembles A-list pop star Jennifer Lopez.

Users have been stunned by Janice Garay, who has over 180,000 followers on Instagram and frequently posts pictures of herself during and after routine workouts.

Beyond her impressive physique, netizens have pointed to her striking resemblance to “Jenny from the Block,” even though the fitness guru has argued that she never noticed any affinity, but admitted that she was a huge fan of J-Lo.

“No, I’m not J-Lo, I’m J from Houston. It never really crossed my mind… [but now] the whole world says I look like J-Lo,” Garay told local news station KHOU.

J from Houston is getting much attention on social media, with thousands of followers praising her beauty and toned body and some even saying that she looked hotter than Lopez.

“You look like if Jennifer Lopez had a prettier sister!” one user complimented her.

“Looking like Jenny from the block,” another netizen wrote.



“You look like a stronger version of jlo! What a total stunner u are,” fellow netizen commented.