Meghan Markle's Plus-Size Doppelganger Leaves Internet in Awe (PHOTOS)

Plus-size model Erica Lauren has recently received loads of attention on social media networks due to her uncanny resemblance to the newly minted Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

With all the hype around the Suits star since her engagement and subsequent marriage to Prince Harry, some netizens could not fail to miss that a professional plus-size model looks like Markle’s long-lost sister.

Lauren has admitted that since the beginning of her career, she has repeatedly been compared to the celebrity, referred to as the “girl from Suits,” but she did not watch the show and had to google her. Lauren hasn't complained since the comparisons started racking up after the royal wedding. Instead, she views them as a compliment.

Markle’s doppelganger has already gained over 178,000 followers on Instagram, with her images going viral all over the web.