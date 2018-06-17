Register
23:54 GMT +317 June 2018
    Soccer Football - World Cup - Group F - Germany vs Mexico - Berlin - Germany - June 17, 2018 - Germany fans during the match at Brandenburg Gate

    Germans Rush to Twitter to Blame Merkel for World Cup's First Defeat From Mexico

    © REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
    Viral
    220

    Germany, the defending champion of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, has been beaten 1-0 by Mexico, Germany's first opening-match defeat at the tournament since 1986.

    Mexico has beaten the German national team, with the only goal of the match scored by Mexico winger Hirving Lozano in the 35th minute.

    Germany fought hard, but still lacked the accuracy to score even though it had a number of chances.

    READ MORE: Mexico Beats FIFA 2014 Champion Germany 1-0 at FIFA World Cup in Russia

    In the wake of the game, German fans took to social media not only to express their frustration but also to try to explain their team's poor performance.

    Some internet users have assumed that the bundesteam, how the German squad is often dubbed, lacked team spirit and coordination.

    Many twitter users also jokingly drew parallels between Nazi Germany's failure at the Battle of Moscow during World War II and today's defeat from Mexico at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

    However, plenty of tweets point to the fact that the national team's overthrow boosted German discontent over the country's government policy concerning migration and sparked an angry reaction and bitter resentment against the ruling politicians.

    Some Mexican supporters have mocked a headline that had been circulated in the media ahead of the game: "Sorry, Mexico. Heute bauen WIR die Mauer!" [Translation: Sorry, Mexico. Today WE are building the wall], an obvious reference to US President Donald Trump's threats to construct a wall on the US-Mexico border to prevent the influx of migrants.

    Nevertheless, there are those who remain optimistic ahead of the upcoming group matches. The German government's spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, also stepped in and encouraged the team to fight further.

    Germany is due to play Sweden in Sochi on June 23 and South Korea in Kazan on June 27 as part of Group F.

