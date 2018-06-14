'We're Not Far off a Break': CSU Reportedly Mulls Divorce From Merkel's CDU

According to the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper, Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) party could leave their parliamentary bloc with Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) after the German Chancellor failed to find a compromise with the allies on the migration policy.

"We're not far off a break," the Augsburger Allgemeine quoted the unnamed lawmaker as saying.

Previously, CSU member Interior Minister Horst Seehofer proposed his "Masterplan for Migration", a blueprint, which consisted a tough line on the issue. The project to allow authorities to reject migrants who reach German borders. The conflict over the plan jeopardized the coalition government, which had functioned only three months.

The coalition agreement was signed on March 12 by Merkel, who heads the CDU, Horst Seehofer, leader of the CSU and acting head of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Olaf Scholz after long and complicated negotiations.

The last parliamentary election in Germany took place in September 2017. The bloc of the CDU with its sister party the CSU won the election with 33 percent of the vote, or 246 seats in the parliament, failing, however, to secure an absolute majority.