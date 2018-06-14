'We're Not Far off a Break': CSU Reportedly Mulls Divorce From Merkel's CDU

"We're not far off a break," the Augsburger Allgemeine quoted the unnamed lawmaker as saying.
Previously, CSU member Interior Minister Horst Seehofer proposed his "Masterplan for Migration", a blueprint, which consisted a tough line on the issue. The project to allow authorities to reject migrants who reach German borders. The conflict over the plan jeopardized the coalition government, which had functioned only three months.
The last parliamentary election in Germany took place in September 2017. The bloc of the CDU with its sister party the CSU won the election with 33 percent of the vote, or 246 seats in the parliament, failing, however, to secure an absolute majority.
All comments
Show new comments (0)