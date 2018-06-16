Seafood Delivery? Storm Drops Sea Creatures on Coastal Chinese City (PHOTOS)

Photos circulating the web in China show people's windshields struck by everything from falling tree limbs to falling shrimps, starfish and even an octopus.
— Lulia (@luliapan1) June 13, 2018
— TravelChinaGuide.com (@tcg_travel) June 14, 2018
There's no word yet on whether the mythical chinese sea monster Gonggong has made an appearance. Or perhaps Qingdao city officials should have tried to summon Tam Kung, a god of old who has the power to… forecast weather.
— 水素 Hydrogen (@otakuluvlife) June 13, 2018
Social media users shared videos they said showed fish swimming down Qingdao streets. The flooding got so bad that residents' cars can be seen mostly submerged in the water.
— 水素 Hydrogen (@otakuluvlife) June 13, 2018
It was probably a good day to stay home for dinner. Seafood soup, anyone?
