Twitter Abuzz Over US Congressman Retweeting British 'Nazi Sympathizer'

British politician Mark Collett has repeatedly caused controversy in the UK over his right-wing statements and admiration for Adolf Hitler.

Republican Congressman Steve King retweeted Mark Collett, who has described himself as a "Nazi sympathizer," on Tuesday, sparking a storm among social media users.

"Europe is waking up… Will America… in time?" King wrote, with a link to Collett's anti-immigration tweet published earlier.

Oh, Lord, where did this man get so lost and misguided? — Stephen Bauer-Balel (@BalelBauer) 13 июня 2018 г.

Mr. King — you are the PERFECT embodiment of the Republican Party in 2018. You are a proud racist. Congratulations! — Kelly Cameron (@KellyCameronLaw) 13 июня 2018 г.

Hey are you a Nazi? Yes or no? — Joe Loblaw (@coherentrants) 13 июня 2018 г.

Wake up Iowa! Wake up @GOP This is who your best representation is???? — Sliebs69 (@Sliebs69) 13 июня 2018 г.

This is the one good thing about Trump's election. All the racist shitheads like yourself have come out of hiding and we can see you for what you are. Get ready for unemployment come this election cycle. #prepareyouranus — Matthew Boxx (@meteda1080) 13 июня 2018 г.

Collett is one of the most infamous Neo-Nazis in the UK and has expressed his understanding for Adolf Hitler.

King has repeatedly come under fire due to his racist and discriminatory remarks.

In 2017, King cited right-wing Dutch politician Geert Wilders' as a role model, saying that he "understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies."