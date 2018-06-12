Hollywood Icon De Niro Apologizes to Trudeau for Trump's 'Disgusting Behavior'

The US actor isn’t done criticizing US President Donald Trump yet. At a news conference in Toronto he once again expressed his politically charged dislike of the current occupant of the White House.

After swearing at the US president during the Tony Awards on Sunday, De Niro decided to apologize to Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau for Trump’s “behavior.”

At a promotional event for a Nobu restaurant and hotel, De Niro said, “I just want to make a note of apology for the idiotic behavior of my president. That’s a disgrace and I apologize to Justin Trudeau and the other people at the G7. It’s disgusting.”

© REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque Donald Trump Has a Go at Allies After Discordant G7 Summit

Trump recently took to Twitter to blast Trudeau, calling him “very dishonest and weak” right after leaving the G7 summit early aboard Air Force One.

The verbal attack came following what Trump described as Trudeau’s “false statements” on trade relations during the closing G7 news conference.

De Niro's latest rant took Twitter by storm with many people supporting the actor, while some expressed their irritation with his recent anti-Trump statements.

​On Sunday, De Niro received a standing ovation from the audience when he dropped F-bombs at Trump with his fists in the air during the 72nd annual Tony Awards.

“I'm gonna say one thing: f--- Trump! It's no longer down with Trump, it's f--- Trump!"

De Niro’s unexpected action received roaring applause from the audience at the awards, with many celebrities jumping up from their seats.

The actor is known to be a vocal Trump critic, using multiple occasions to bash the US president.