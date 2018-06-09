Birthday Girl Iggy Azalea Says She's Seeking Love as She Poses Half-Naked

The famously bootylicious singer has made a strong appeal to her fans’ feelings as she hinted at being in search of true love.

The Australian hip-hop performer has taken to Instagram on the morning of her birthday, posting a picture of herself make-up free, while still lazying nearly naked in bed, and accompanied it with a perfectly suggestive caption: "Just woke up & I’m officially 28.”

"Still saving the right side of the bed, just In case I ever find you…" she continued.

Just hours later, another eye-catching snap popped up – this time of her lying in a two-piece black bikini on a lounge chair under the sun, enjoying her early June vacation.

The birthday girl is not new to Instagram fame, as she is universally known to post hot pictures, revealing her incredible curves, which she has never worked on, according to her numerous assertions.

Most recently, she set her fans’ pulses racing as she joined a flashmob started by a number of celebrities, exposing her underboob. Flaunting her figure beside the pool, Iggy posed in a variety of ways, working her most impressive angles. Most naturally, the effect was immediately there — the close-up shots, some of them showcasing her wet skin after a pool dip, racked up millions of likes and earned loads of praise.

