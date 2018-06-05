Register
06 June 2018
    Spirits bottles in a shopping cart

    Bar Offers Man Accidentally Shot by FBI Agent Free Drinks for Life

    CC0
    Viral
    1 0 0

    A bar patron who was accidentally shot by a dancing FBI agent last weekend will receive drinks on the house for the rest of his life from the establishment.

    On Sunday, an off-duty FBI agent accidentally shot a patron of the Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar, in Denver, Colorado. The incident happened after a dancing agent performed a (rather stunning, to be honest) backflip, causing his gun to fall from his waist holster onto the dance floor. When the agent attempted to pick up the weapon, it fired a round, wounding a patron in the leg.

    According to the New York Post, the distillery said the incident was "shocking" and that "the only shooting to ever occur at our establishment came about as a result of an FBI agent entering our distillery tasting room carrying a loaded firearm without our knowledge, in violation of our rules."

    Hacker
    © Photo : Pixabay
    The Same Suspects, Again? FBI Special Agent ID’s Greatest Cyber Threats
    The distillery's management say they intend to address the FBI directly to find out why an off-duty officer carried a gun into the bar in the first place.

    The wounded patron is hospitalized in good condition; the distillery wishes him quick recovery and says he will receive "complimentary drinks forever."

    The FBI agent was taken into police custody. After being interviewed, he was handed over to FBI supervisor.

    The Denver Police Department's homicide unit is investigating the incident. Any charges to be filed will be determined by the district attorney's office, the New York Post reports.

    Tags:
    drinks, gun safety, bar, shooting, dance, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), United States
