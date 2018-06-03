Russian Football Club Suggests Cristiano Ronaldo Join Team

As rumors about Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid have been circulating in the media, Russia’s Yenisey Krasnoyarsk football club has made the Portuguese star an offer he cannot refuse.

The football club, which has recently been promoted to the Russian Premier League for the 2018-2019 season for the first time in team’s history, hinted on its Twitter account that it was aware of Ronaldo’s speculated intentions of leaving Real Madrid and tagged the football icon, suggesting he join Yenisey.

Dear @Cristiano, we know everything. We suggest you to make the FC "Enisey" great for the first time.



Make up your mind now! pic.twitter.com/o0dAajFrFj — ФК «Енисей» (@FCEnisey) 2 июня 2018 г.

On June 2, Spanish MARCA reported that Ronaldo had informed his teammates of his willingness to leave Real Madrid weeks before the Champions League final game against Liverpool.

Earlier reports suggested that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) FC wanted to pay 150 million euros to sign the Real Madrid superstar and pay him 45 million euros as a net salary. Meanwhile, according to Sky Sport 24, citing former Real and England manager Fabio Capello, Ronaldo would love to return to Manchester United alongside Jose Mourinho.

Capello: “Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with Real Madrid? Cristiano wants to return to Manchester United alongside Mourinho. I think he will eventually leave Madrid to go back to England. When? This I don’t know. — Man Utd Malaysia (@MUFC_Malaysia) 1 июня 2018 г.

Ronaldo's mother, in her turn, told French TV that she would prefer her son to go back to Manchester United, although "she likes Paris."

In late May, after beating Liverpool 3-1 and securing Real Madrid’s third consecutive Champions League title, the Portuguese forward had surprised many fans, by talking about the Spanish club in the past tense, which prompted media and netizens to suggest that he was leaving the team.

"In the next few days I will give an answer to the fans that have always been on my side. It was very nice to be at Real Madrid, in the coming days I will talk about it more," Ronaldo said.