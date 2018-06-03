Register
03 June 2018
    Real Madrid's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring their third goal during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Juventus and Real Madrid at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, south Wales

    Russian Football Club Suggests Cristiano Ronaldo Join Team

    © AFP 2018 / Javier Soriano
    Viral
    As rumors about Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid have been circulating in the media, Russia’s Yenisey Krasnoyarsk football club has made the Portuguese star an offer he cannot refuse.

    The football club, which has recently been promoted to the Russian Premier League for the 2018-2019 season for the first time in team’s history, hinted on its Twitter account that it was aware of Ronaldo’s speculated intentions of leaving Real Madrid and tagged the football icon, suggesting he join Yenisey.

    Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho from Portugal embraces Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal after a Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match against CSKA Moscow's at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, in Madrid, Wednesday, March 14, 2012
    © AP Photo / Daniel Ochoa de Olza
    Ronaldo Reportedly Sets His Heart on Reunion With Manchester United, Mourinho
    On June 2, Spanish MARCA reported that Ronaldo had informed his teammates of his willingness to leave Real Madrid weeks before the Champions League final game against Liverpool.

    Earlier reports suggested that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) FC wanted to pay 150 million euros to sign the Real Madrid superstar and pay him 45 million euros as a net salary. Meanwhile, according to Sky Sport 24, citing former Real and England manager Fabio Capello, Ronaldo would love to return to Manchester United alongside Jose Mourinho.

    Ronaldo's mother, in her turn, told French TV that she would prefer her son to go back to Manchester United, although "she likes Paris."

    READ MORE: Curvy Stunt: Ronaldo's 'Brave' Girlfriend Filmed Diving From Yacht (VIDEO)

    In late May, after beating Liverpool 3-1 and securing Real Madrid’s third consecutive Champions League title, the Portuguese forward had surprised many fans, by talking about the Spanish club in the past tense, which prompted media and netizens to suggest that he was leaving the team.

    "In the next few days I will give an answer to the fans that have always been on my side. It was very nice to be at Real Madrid, in the coming days I will talk about it more," Ronaldo said.

