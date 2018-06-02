Curvy Stunt: Ronaldo's 'Brave' Girlfriend Filmed Diving From Yacht (VIDEO)

The best half of Real's striker Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have ushered in the swim season, as is clear from a video she uploaded onto her Instagram account.

The footage shows 23-year-old Georgina Rodriguez jumping into the sea from aboard a yacht wearing a neon pink bikini.

The caption reads: "The first jump into the water this year. Oh how high it was! But I coped.. I’m brave, aren’t I?"

The Portuguese couple and their family are now reportedly cruising on a 7.5 million pound luxury vessel, the Ascari, having left the Spanish resort of Marbella on Friday.

Georgina, the mother of Ronaldo’s baby daughter, is known to take to Instagram to post revealing pictures. These are just a few:

The 33-year-old football star stole the limelight the other day fueling speculations over his future, in the wake of Zinedine Zidane’s unexpected resignation as Real Madrid’s legendary coach, with Ronaldo’s colleagues saying he had long been considering a transfer from the Spanish club, the Spanish media reported. After his third consecutive Champions League triumph last Saturday, Ronaldo made a controversial comment:

"It was very nice to be in Madrid. In the next few days I will give an answer to the fans, who have always been by my side."