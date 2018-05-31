Register
31 May 2018
    71st Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film Solo: A Star Wars Story out of competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France May 15, 2018. Alessandra Ambrosio arrives

    Hot! Brazilian Model Slips Into Russian Football Team Uniform Ahead of World Cup

    © REUTERS / Stephane Mahe
    With the FIFA 2018 World Cup just around the corner, a hot Brazilian model has become a cover girl on a fresh issue of Tatler Russia magazine.

    In a photoshoot by renowned photographer Zoe Grossman, Alessandra Ambrosio has brilliantly conveyed the spirit of football wearing Louis Vuitton pants and a matching top, with a football in her hand. In another, even sexier look, she poses in a V-neck football T-shirt rolled up high enough to reveal the model’s curves, and a pair of sporty pants.

    Russia will host its first World Cup championship from June 14 to July 15, with games scheduled to be played at 12 stadiums across 11 cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi. In its group, Russia is due to compete with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay. 

    Let’s get physical 💥💥💥 @tatler_russia by @zoeygrossman #worldcup

    Публикация от Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) 30 Май 2018 в 1:57 PDT

    Sputnik, one of Russia's major news agencies, will set up and operate regional multimedia press centers for a wealth of Russian and foreign media outlets that will cover the World Cup.

