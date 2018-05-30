The Abyss: PHOTO of Gigantic Russian Diamond Mine Goes Viral

The sight of a massive deep diamond mine located in Siberian reaches captivated the minds of social media users.

A user BunyipPouch stole the spotlight on Reddit by posting an image of the Mir mine – an open pit diamond mine located in Siberia.

The image immediately sparked an intense discussion as viewers appreciated the mine’s size and comparing it to locales from various works of fiction.

Some speculated about what may become of the mine in the future, wondering if it will turn into a "scary deep f**king lake" or gets converted into "a perfect dystopian prison."

Posted on May 29, the picture already accrued over 47,000 upvotes as people continue to discuss the image in a thread of over 2,000 comments long.