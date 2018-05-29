WATCH Russian Girls Hurl Bras at Johnny Depp During Concert

As American actor and musician Johnny Depp admitted to being attracted to Russian women during his visit to Moscow, he probably didn’t expect that his confession would cause a tsunami of reactions during his band’s concert.

Depp’s Moscow performance as part of the Hollywood Vampires band, featuring rock legend Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, has blown many women away: girls did not hesitate to throw their underwear at Depp, which was captured on video and has gone viral on social media. Luckily, the Hollywood star did not get confused, and picked up one of the bras, attaching it to his guitar.

#hollywoodvampires ору Публикация от Alice Sanliss (@_lunaman_) 28 Май 2018 в 3:01 PDT

Earlier, Johnny Depp said that Russian girls had “thousands years of culture” in their eyes, which he considered extremely attractive.